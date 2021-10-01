Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said the Glasgow giants have contacted UEFA after midfielder Glen Kamara was targeted by Sparta Prague fans just months after being racially abused by Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela.

Kamara was sent off for two bookable offences in Rangers’ 1-0 defeat in the Czech capital on Thursday.

The match was initially meant to be played behind closed doors following a separate racist incident when Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni was subjected to abuse from the stands during a Champions League qualifier in August.

However, UEFA relented to allow around 10,000 fans, mainly made up of school children with some accompanying adults, to attend.

