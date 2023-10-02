Rangers sacked manager Michael Beale on Sunday after less than a year in charge of the Glasgow giants.

A 3-1 defeat at home to Aberdeen on Saturday left Rangers seven points adrift of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic after just seven games.

Beale also failed to qualify for the Champions League in August, losing a playoff to PSV Eindhoven 7-3 on aggregate.

Veteran midfielder Steven Davis will lead an interim management team.

"Results this season have fallen short of what everyone connected to Rangers would expect," the club said in a statement.

