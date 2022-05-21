Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes his side will ultimately benefit from their agonising penalty shoot-out defeat in the Europa League final when they look to lift the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

The Glasgow giants saw their bid for European silverware end in the searing heat of Seville on Wednesday as Eintracht Frankfurt got the better of them 5-4 on penalties after the teams had been locked at 1-1 come the end of extra time.

Rangers have had only a few days to recover physically and mentally from a heartbreaking reverse ahead of facing Edinburgh club Hearts in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park.

