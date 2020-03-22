Former Celtic striker John Hartson said Sunday that Rangers should think about conceding the Scottish Premiership title if the season cannot resume because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Premiership leaders Celtic are bidding for a ninth successive league crown and are currently 13 points clear of their Glasgow rivals with eight games remaining, although Rangers have a game in hand.

“Celtic probably have to lose five out of their last eight league games to be overtaken. Let’s be realistic about it, that isn’t going to happen. Celtic are flying,” Hartson told the BBC.

Scottish football is currently suspended until at least April 30, and Celtic are adamant the campaign cannot be declared null and void even if the remaining matches cannot be played.

“It is looking like we might not get going and I feel that there are too many hurdles to get over to get the league under way," added Hartson.

“If Rangers were to say, ‘OK, you have been worthy champions, you have got a massive lead and if the season were to stop, Celtic would be handed the title’, then they would come away with a lot of credit.

“Everyone has to come together here. There are certain cases when you say, ‘you know what, let’s have a bit of common sense’.

“And I feel if Rangers were to do that, as a football club, that would bring football together, I really do.”