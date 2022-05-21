Rangers won the Scottish Cup for the first time since 2009 as Saturday’s 2-0 victory against Hearts erased the pain of their Europa League final defeat.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side were beaten on penalties by Eintracht Frankfurt after a 1-1 draw in the club’s first European final for 14 years on Wednesday.

But Rangers bounced back from that bitter loss in Seville by ending their long wait to lift the Scottish Cup.

Ryan Jack and Scott Wright scored in quick succession in extra-time to break Hearts’ stubborn resistance at Hampden Park.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta