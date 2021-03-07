Rangers’ first Scottish Premiership title for 10 years was confirmed Sunday after Celtic’s 0-0 draw at Dundee United left them 20 points behind their Glasgow rivals with six games left to play.

Steven Gerrard’s men have stormed to the title without losing a game to end Celtic’s stranglehold of a record-equalling nine consecutive Scottish league titles.

