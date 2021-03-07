Rangers’ first Scottish Premiership title for 10 years was confirmed Sunday after Celtic’s 0-0 draw at Dundee United left them 20 points behind their Glasgow rivals with six games left to play.
Steven Gerrard’s men have stormed to the title without losing a game to end Celtic’s stranglehold of a record-equalling nine consecutive Scottish league titles.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website on The Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us