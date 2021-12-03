Ralf Rangnick said Friday he wanted to “balance” Manchester United by strengthening the club’s leaky defence.
The 63-year-old German’s first press conference since being appointed interim manager until the end of the season following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came after United’s see-saw 3-2 win over Arsenal in the Premier League on Thursday overseen by caretaker boss Michael Carrick.
Solskjaer was dismissed following a humiliating 4-1 loss at lowly Watford.
“We are talking about six-and-a-half months, one third of the games, and we have agreed on a two-year advisory deal. If Manchester United contacts you for such a role you cannot turn it down,” said Rangnick.
