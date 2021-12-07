Ralf Rangnick announced on Tuesday that Manchester United had appointed a sports sport psychologist to ensure the players “think in the right way”.

The 63-year-old German, who has been named interim manager until the end of the season, kicked off his time in the hot-seat with a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Rangnick has confirmed that Chris Armas, the former New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC manager, will be joining United as assistant coach, with Sascha Lense coming in as sport psychologist.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta