Ralf Rangnick admits Marcus Rashford is not happy with his poor form for Manchester United as the interim boss urged his forward to get back to his best.

Rashford has endured a difficult season since his belated return to action in October following shoulder surgery.

The England international was in United’s starting line-up for the midweek Champions League last 16 first leg draw at Atletico Madrid.

But, not for the first time this season, he failed to have an impact and was substituted with 15 minutes left.

Rashford’s replacement, Anthony Elanga, netted the equaliser and Rangnick made no attempt to hide his star’s struggles ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game against Watford.

