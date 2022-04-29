Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick confirmed he will still take on a consultancy role at Old Trafford for the next two years despite reports the German is set to be announced as Austria manager.

Rangnick has failed to galvanise an under-performing United squad since replacing the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.

A 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Thursday left the Red Devils still five points adrift of the Premier League top four having played two games more than fourth-placed Arsenal.

Rangnick’s initial deal included a two-year consultancy position, but doubt had been cast on his future as he is yet to speak to incoming United manager Erik ten Hag.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta