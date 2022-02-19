Harry Maguire will remain Manchester United captain for the rest of the season, interim manager Ralf Rangnick confirmed on Friday amid reports of a power struggle in the dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Maguire’s poor form has played a major role in United’s struggles this season.

It had been reported the world’s most expensive defender felt undermined by Ronaldo’s influence, but Maguire denied that claim and Rangnick insisted his status as captain has never been questioned.

“This is absolutely nonsense. I have never spoken with any player about a possible change of captaincy,” said Rangnick at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s trip to Leeds.

“This has never been an issue for me, it’s me who decides who is captain and therefore there is no reason for me to speak about that with any other person.

