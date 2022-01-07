Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has downplayed reports of dressing room discontent at Old Trafford, saying unrest is inevitable with a deep squad.
The German has suggested the squad he inherited is too big, with many players unhappy at their lack of playing time.
United suffered a demoralising 1-0 home defeat to Wolves on Monday that could prove costly in their bid to finish in the Premier League’s top four.
