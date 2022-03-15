Ralf Rangnick has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to produce another decisive display in Manchester United’s Champions League showdown with Atletico Madrid just three days after his superb hat-trick against Tottenham.

Rangnick’s side host the Spanish champions in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday after a 1-1 draw in Madrid last month.

United are bidding to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for just the third time since the retirement in 2013 of Alex Ferguson, who won the trophy twice during his spell as manager of the club.

