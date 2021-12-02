Ralph Rangnick has been granted a work permit to start his stint as Manchester United interim manager, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

The 63-year-old German will be introduced to the media on Friday and will take charge of the team for the first time at Crystal Palace two days later.

“As all paperwork has now been completed, we will hold an in-person press conference with Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford at 9:00 am tomorrow morning,” said a United statement.

United confirmed the appointment of Rangnick as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s short-term replacement on Monday, just over a week after sacking the Norwegian following a 4-1 humbling at lowly Watford.

