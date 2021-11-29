Michael Carrick was adamant Ralf Rangnick had no role in Manchester United’s gameplan for their 1-1 draw at Chelsea, but the club’s impending interim manager would have taken heart from the way they frustrated the Premier League leaders.

Rangnick, currently working as Lokomotiv Moscow’s director of sports and development, is expected to be installed this week as United boss until the end of the season.

The German has been in talks with United since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked, leaving Carrick to take the reins for the Champions League win against Villarreal and Sunday’s gritty performance at Stamford Bridge.

Former United defender Gary Neville said Carrick’s decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo and pick a defensive 4-3-3 formation with no recognised striker against Chelsea was a sign that Rangnick was already having an influenced.

