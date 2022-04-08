Ralf Rangnick on Friday labelled Erik ten Hag as a “top manager” amid mounting reports the Ajax boss is Manchester United’s top choice to take charge from next season.

United have reportedly held talks with Ten Hag and the Dutch club to secure his release.

Rangnick refused to directly address the reports that Ten Hag will be the Old Trafford team’s next manager, but United’s interim boss said the candidates interviewed were of a high quality.

“I think this press conference is for tomorrow’s game. I don’t tend to speak about any new possible manager,” Rangnick told reporters on Friday.

