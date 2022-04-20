Rarely has a 4-0 defeat for Manchester United seemed so inevitable as the thrashing dished out on Tuesday by a Liverpool side sensing their shot at history.

Ten matches now stand between Jurgen Klopp’s men and potentially the first ever quadruple of Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

They will be lucky if they get another game as easy as the one offered by a United side lacking any quality or fighting spirit, even though the scoreline stopped short of the 5-0 humiliation at Old Trafford in October.

“They make our life easier,” said Mohamed Salah, scorer of five of Liverpool’s nine Premier League goals against United this season, in a withering assessment of his opponents.

