Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has hit back at claims he was wrong to deny Jesse Lingard the chance to say farewell to Old Trafford.

Lingard is expected to leave when his contract expires in June, but the United midfielder was unable to say goodbye to fans after Rangnick left him on the bench for the club’s last home game of the season.

Rangnick gave playing time to Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Edinson Cavani — all expected to depart United in the close season — but Lingard remained an unused substitute for Monday’s 3-0 win against Brentford.

