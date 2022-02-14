Ralf Rangnick says Manchester United’s self-belief has been dented by their recent habit of throwing away leads, admitting that finishing fourth in the Premier League is the best they can now hope for in an inconsistent season.

United have led 1-0 at half-time in their past three matches only to be pegged back after the interval on each occasion.

Second-tier Middlesbrough dumped Rangnick’s side out of the FA Cup on penalties before costly 1-1 draws against Burnley and Southampton, left them fifth in English football’s top flight.

United have lost just one of their last 12 league games, but interim manager Rangnick said that letting leads slip against Burnley and Southampton had been a blow to their morale.

