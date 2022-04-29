Ralf Rangnick says Manchester United must work hard to lure “future top stars” to Old Trafford despite their near-certain absence from the Champions League next season.

United, who have just three matches left this campaign, are languishing in sixth place in the Premier League, five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have two games in hand.

Interim manager Rangnick, who is switching to a consultancy role at the end of the season alongside his new position as manager of Austria’s national team, said it was crucial to get transfers right under incoming boss Erik ten Hag.

