Ralf Rangnick is poised to take over as interim manager of Premier League giants Manchester United, after his lawyer said Friday the contract is being finalised.

Rangnick’s legal representative confirmed to AFP subsidiary SID that the final points of the deal are being ironed out.

The 63-year-old Rangnick is currently head of sports and development at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow.

The German is poised to take over at Old Trafford until the end of the season after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a dreadful start to United’s Premier League campaign.

According to German magazine Kicker, Rangnick is poised to sign a deal until May 2022 and then work as a consultant at Man Utd for two further years.

