Ralf Rangnick says he is unsure why Marcus Rashford is struggling to make an impact after the Manchester United forward toiled in their 1-0 FA Cup win against Aston Villa.

The England forward, who has scored just three goals this season, failed to make an impact in Monday’s third-round tie at Old Trafford and cut a dispirited figure when he was substituted in the final few minutes.

Scott McTominay’s early header was enough to send United through to the fourth round, where they will play Championship side Middlesbrough, but they rode their luck against Steven Gerrard’s impressive team, who had two goals ruled out by the officials.

Asked why Rashford was underperforming, interim manager Rangnick said: “Actually I don’t know.

