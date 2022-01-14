Ralf Rangnick wants to keep Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek at Manchester United for the rest of the season even though they have both been frustrated by a lack of playing time.

Speculation is rife over potential arrivals and departures during the January transfer window at Old Trafford, where Rangnick is juggling a bloated, unbalanced squad.

Signings in January look unlikely, but some United players have been speaking to the club about potential temporary exits.

Henderson is among those seeking a loan, having ended the last campaign as first-choice goalkeeper before David de Gea reclaimed the spot after his 24-year-old rival contracted

