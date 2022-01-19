Ralf Rangnick has vowed to play Paul Pogba even if the Manchester United midfielder is only motivated by the chance to secure a move away from Old Trafford.

Pogba is out of contract at the end of this season and is yet to sign a new deal with the club he rejoined from Juventus in 2016.

The 28-year-old’s future has been the subject of widespread speculation throughout his time at United.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has reportedly been in contact with Paris Saint-Germain about a potential transfer to Ligue 1 in the summer.

