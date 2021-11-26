Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Ralf Rangnick’s expected arrival at arch-rivals Manchester United is “not good news for other teams” due to his vast experience and ability to organise teams.

Klopp’s fellow German is set to be installed as United interim manager until the end of the season following last week’s sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a terrible run of results.

