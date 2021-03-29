Ranier Bezzina has been named as the new deputy president of Hibernians FC, the Premier League club announced.

The Paolites have been looking to install a new president following the death of the legendary Anthony Bezzina who had been at the helm of the club for almost 40 years.

“The Executive Committee of Hibernians FC would like to announce that during a committe meeting, led by club vice-president Alex Montebello, it was unanimously agreed that general manager Ranier Bezzina should be co-opted as a member of the executive committee of the club, as well as taking role and functions of acting president of Hibernians FC until the end of the season when an annual general meeting is held,” the club said in a statement.

