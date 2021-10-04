Claudio Ranieri is back in the Premier League after being hired as Watford’s new manager on Monday.

Former Chelsea boss Ranieri, who led Leicester to the Premier League title in 2016, agreed a two-year contract with the Hornets to replace the sacked Xisco Munoz.

“Watford FC is delighted to confirm the appointment of Claudio Ranieri as the club’s new head coach, on a two-year contract,” a statement on the club’s website announced.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.