Watford’s new manager Claudio Ranieri has pledged to put on a “good show” as the Italian returns for a fourth spell in the Premier League.

Ranieri has replaced the sacked Xisco Munoz at Vicarage Road after agreeing a two-year contract earlier this week.

The former Chelsea, Leicester and Fulham boss arrives to find Watford 15th in the Premier League after Xisco led them to promotion from the Championship last term.

Watford axed Xisco because of a “negative trend” in performances, culminating in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Leeds.

