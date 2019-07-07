The trial of two men accused of raping a tourist in St Julian’s three years ago got under way on Wednesday but is being heard behind closed doors.

Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti issued a ban on the publication of details of the case as the case started to be heard.

Emmanuel Ngumezi and Seydon Bandango, from Nigeria and Burkina Faso, are accused of abducting the woman, from St George's Bay, in July 2016, forcing her into a car and driving her to Pembroke, where they allegedly raped her.

The two stand charged with raping the woman and with holding her against her will.

The ban on the publication of details of the case has been in force since the two were charged some time after the alleged case. According to the little information that was mentioned in open court, the police responded to a call for assistance from a person who claimed that there was a woman who was screaming inside a Fiat Punto parked in Pembroke.

The police went on site and found a woman and a naked man. There was another man standing outside the car but he ran off when he saw the police. He was apprehended some time later.

Lawyers Anne Marie Cutajar and Nadia Attard from the Office of the Attorney General are prosecuting.

Lawyers Charmaine Cherrett and Simon Micallef Stafrace are representing the accused.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi is appearing parte civile for the alleged victim.

The investigation was led by inspectors Trevor Micallef and Elton Taliana.