Barcelona winger Raphinha is finally hitting his best form and helping the Catalans cope without the injured Ousmane Dembele, ahead of the La Liga leaders’ trip to face Villarreal on Sunday.

The French forward went off hurt against Girona at the end of January but Raphinha has stepped up to fill the gap despite an erratic start to his career at the club.

Signed from Leeds United for around 55 million euros ($59 million) last summer, the Brazilian was often shunned for the improving Dembele.

