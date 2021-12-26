The Nationalist Party on Sunday called for rapid and timely interventions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, the PN noted that the Omicron variant of the virus is much more infective than previous strands leading to the active number of cases rising daily.

As a result, more patients are recovering at Mater Dei Hospital and some even require intensive treatment, increasing pressures on the frontline and health services.

The increase is also leading to the cancellation of operations, appointments and treatments, badly affecting the sick and those in need, it said.

It called for "strong serious actions" together with transparent decisions and the enforcement of measures aimed to reduce the spread, even in view of the reopening of schools in less than 15 days.

A faster booster roll-out would offer greater resistance and a stable herd immunity, it said.

This had to be accompanied by timely testing and efficient contact tracing. The PN called for the establishment of more testing sites and an increase in human resources to complement the contact tracing team.

It also called for a serious system of responsible self-testing which could be registered to the public health authorities, reducing the exaggerated testing load.

The party also called for rapid tests to be carried out at the end of one’s quarantine period, to ensure that people were negative.