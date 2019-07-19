Local rapper and X Factor Malta star Owen Leuellen will be giving a free concert in his hometown Valletta this evening.

The rapper will give a live 40-minute show at Mattia Preti Square as part of the Valletta Cultural Agency’s MusiCity: Music in the Capital event.

The performance will kick off at 8pm and will be free of charge.

Leuellen will be joined on stage by hip-hop dance group Street Elements. DJ Knuckles (Mitchell Camilleri) will be closing the event with a DJ set.

Leuellen thrilled X Factor Malta audiences earlier this year with his Maltese lyric rapping, placing second in the competition behind Michela Pace.

For more information about MusiCity and related activities, visit the Valletta Cultural Agency’s Facebook page.