Local rapper and X Factor Malta star Owen Leuellen will be giving a free concert in his hometown Valletta later this month.

The performer will give a live 40-minute performance at Mattia Preti Square in Valletta on Monday September 16 as part of the Valletta Cultural Agency’s MusiCity: Music in the Capital event.

The performance will kick off at 8pm and will be free of charge.

Owen Leuellen will be joined on stage by hiphop dance group Street Elements. DJ Knuckles (Mitchell Camilleri) will be closing the event with a DJ set.

Mr Leuellen thrilled X Factor Malta audiences earlier in the year with his Maltese lyric rapping, placing second in the competition behind Michela Pace.

For more information about MusiCity and related activities, visit the Valletta Cultural Agency’s Facebook page.