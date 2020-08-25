Toronto Raptors star guard Kyle Lowry has a sprained left ankle the NBA champions said Monday as the team looked ahead to the Thursday start of their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics.
Lowry was hurt in the first quarter of the Raptors' first-round series-clinching victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.
