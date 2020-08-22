Toronto Raptors' Nick Nurse was named NBA Coach of the Year for the 2019-20 season on Saturday with his club still defending the crown.

Nurse, a 53-year-old American, won the award for the first time in his second season guiding the Raptors, who went 53-19 in this COVID-19 disrupted campaign, the second-best record in the league.

