Toronto Raptors' Nick Nurse was named NBA Coach of the Year for the 2019-20 season on Saturday with his club still defending the crown.
Nurse, a 53-year-old American, won the award for the first time in his second season guiding the Raptors, who went 53-19 in this COVID-19 disrupted campaign, the second-best record in the league.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us