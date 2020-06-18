A sought-after Aston Martin Virage V8 Volante is set to go under the virtual hammer as it’s auctioned off online.

Just 234 of the 5.3-litre V8-powered cars were ever produced, of which only 121 were made in right-hand-drive layout.

This Volante model also features a ‘Works Service’ package, which adds wider wings, spoilers and additional vents for an even more imposing look. The 5.3-litre engine under the bonnet produces 329bhp, which is enough to send the convertible to a top speed of 155mph (249km/h).

Despite being 25 years old, this particular Aston has just 29,600 miles (47,36 kilometres) on the clock, with little wear to see on the cream hand-stitched leather interior. The original tool kit is still present and correct.

It’s being sold via a new online auction platform hosted by Car and Classic. Designed to make buying and selling easier via auction, the service can hold funds in a secure third-party account until both buyer and seller are happy.

The Virage was built in 1995.

It’s free to list cars in the auction too, while sellers are charged just five per cent of the sale price inclusive of VAT.

Tom Wood, CEO of Car & Classic, said “We are thrilled to be finally releasing Car & Classic auctions and are excited to see how it will revolutionise the way people buy classic cars online.

“Car & Classic has always been the biggest and best website for enthusiasts to come to browse and connect with buyers and sellers. Now, they can securely buy or sell a classic car in just seven days, without ever leaving their home!”