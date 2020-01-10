The theatre world is constantly evolving: new materials, new technologies, new ideas, all of which require the abilities of a capable set designer to see each artistic vision through from design to stage. The set plays a pivotal role in the narrative of any production, a role which calls for a collaborative relationship between set painters, set builders and light designers.

In order to celebrate their work, Teatru Malta, in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv, is presenting Xeni, a retrospective project providing audiences with a rare backstage pass into the past decade of local scenography.

Some props at the exhibition Xeni, opening this evening at Spazju Kreattiv.

The project − curated by Italian set designer Romualdo Moretti, who has worked with the most prominent theatre companies in Malta and Gozo – includes an exhibition, workshops and a series of talks.

The exhibition features sets, props and models from past productions belonging to 12 local and international set designers produced for various theatre production companies in the last 10 years.

The workshops will cover set painting, set building and light design. Aimed at budding set designers and enthusiasts, theatre students, props designers and stage hands, they will offer a hands-on experience under the tutelage of foreign and local tutors.

There will also be a series of talks by veterans in the local theatre sphere, from actors, to critics to set designers, who will discuss various subjects relating to stage design and their experience on stage.

The exhibition is opening tonight and runs at Space C, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta until February 23. Entrance is free. Bookings for the workshops and talks can be made by e-mailing fundinfo@artscouncilmalta.org.