A man whose muscles break down excruciatingly with exercise opens up about his condition on Rare Disease Day.

When Mark Grech does strenuous exercise, he experiences excruciating pain as his muscles begin to break down and release excessive amounts of protein into his kidneys – but doctors still don’t know why.

The 32-year-old is one of 25,000 people in Malta who live with a rare disease, defined as a disorder affecting fewer than one in 2,000 people. He spoke about his illness on Rare Disease Day, February 29 – the rarest date on the calendar.

“The hardest thing is not knowing,” he said. “I fear the unknown since I don’t have a diagnosis. I don’t know what could make my condition worse and I want to find out.”

The problems began six years ago during a personal training session. “When I left the gym, I could barely walk. It was like gravity was pulling me down,” he said.

Mark says he dreams about when he can exercise again.

He initially brushed it off as muscle strain but the next day the pain was worse. When he went to a doctor’s clinic, he was given an injection for the pain – but it had no effect.

“When I returned home and went to the bathroom, I was shocked to see my urine was black. The pain was excruciating,” he said. Doctors eventually diagnosed him with rhabdomyolysis – the breakdown of damaged skeletal muscle.

It results from the death of muscle fibers and the release of their contents into the bloodstream. This can lead to serious complications such as renal failure, when kidneys cannot remove waste and concentrated urine.

The muscle breakdown causes the release of myoglobin, the protein that stores oxygen in the muscles, into the bloodstream. Too much myoglobin can cause kidney damage.

“The pain was out of this world,” he said. "I was crying and they couldn't give me pain killers for fear of damaging my kidneys."

He spent two weeks in hospital being treated with fluids intravenously, to flush out his kidneys. Since then, he has undergone the treatment a further five times.

A side effect of Mark's illness is black urine.

A neurologist and a geneticist have taken over his case but they still don’t understand what is causing the rhabdomyolysis, although Mark has been warned that he could lose a kidney if he exercises too much. He is constantly in fear of overdoing it.

"So far I can do light exercise, like walking or jogging. But I always fear I might overdo it and get another episode. My body doesn't tell me when to stop so it's not easy determining my limit."

Mark eventually stopped going to the gym, but, some time later, it happened again when he went swimming or attended a light class. Since then he has been trying to get on with his life but lives in fear it could happen again. His family is also worried about him.

Having a rare disease can sometimes feel lonely but four years ago, he joined the National Alliance for Rare Diseases Support Malta, set up in 2016, by Michelle Muscat and the Marigold Foundation.

Mark, (front row far right) with other members of alliance during a recent fundraiser. Photo: Mark Grech

“They make you feel you belong. People have different conditions, but we share the same struggles,” he said.

"Because my condition is not visible, people assume I'm fine. I've even been insulted when, for example, I couldn't help lift something heavy," he said.

Through the alliance’s links with overseas organisations, he is now being handed a “golden opportunity” to discover more about his condition.

At the end of March he will be travelling to the National Institute of Health in Maryland, USA to take part in a research project, which he hopes will give him the answers he needs to get on with his life without fear. His stay is covered by the institute and he is paying for the flights.

“I also hope to find a trainer who understands my condition. It would be my dream to exercise once again,” he said.

For more information visit rarediseasesmalta.com, call 9991 2373 or email info@rarediseasesmalta.com.