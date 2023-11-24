Four rare breeds of cats will be on display for the public at the WCF World Cat Show this weekend.

The event, hosted by the Malta Feline Guardians Club, will feature more than 22 different breeds of cat at the Intercontinental Hotel in St Julinas on November 25 and 26.

These include the Munchkin Longhair - a naturally occurring cat with unusually short legs, the Khao Manee - a breed originating in Thailand that was once believed to be sacred because of its unique odd-coloured eyes and the Egyptian Mau, regarded as one of the oldest domesticated cat breeds.

The Transylvania cat

The unusual and spooky-looking Transylvania cat, a breed native to Romania that is in the process of being recognised for worldwide championships, will also be flying to Malta for the occasion.

Other breeds on show will include, Ragdolls, Maine Coons, Sphynx and Bengal cats, as well as a variety of street cats.

The show will be overseen by the World Cat Federation president, 88-year-old Annalise Hackmann, as well as seven judges from across Europe.

Entrance to the show is free, with activities running from 10 am to 6 pm. For more information visit www.maltacatshow.com or the Malta Feline Guardians Club Facebook page.