An auction of rare and outstanding masterpieces that was set to take place in March but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is taking place this week.

Established over a decade ago, Obelisk Auctioneers and Valuers, one of Malta’s leading auction houses, specialises in antiques and fine arts. Obelisk holds four main auctions every year and during their 277th edition this month, potential bidders will have more than 1,000 lots to consider.

The selection ranges from 17th- and 18th-century Old Master paintings to 20th-century Maltese contemporary art by Alfred Chircop, Harry Alden, Antoine Camilleri, Gabriel Caruana, Paul Carbonaro and Carmelo Mangion, to name a few.

Obelisk is also presenting a rare and outstanding masterpiece by famous Maltese artist Anton Schranz. The painting depicts a Study for Malta Harbour. According to Schranz’s obituary, he had presented two paintings to King William IV, depicting Malta Harbour and Marsamxett Harbour, which now form part of the collection of Queen Elizabeth II.

The drawing that is up for auction is a study for the details of human staffage in one of the two paintings. This unique drawing would be of special interest to the British High Commission or Heritage Malta, who are converting Villa Guardamangia into a ‘British stately home’, where the British monarch once resided.

The drawing is but one of the beautiful artefacts to be found at the auction house, which is situated in a large 18th-century palazzo that has been professionally restored and converted. The firm’s offices, galleries and auction rooms are surrounded by a large courtyard and garden.

A stroll through the premises will take viewers through unique furniture pieces, including rare 18th-century cabinets.

Ceramics, glassware, silverware, gold and silver coins and Venetian chandeliers will also go under the hammer.

The upcoming auction is the result of accumulated knowledge in the sector. In fact, Obelisk Auctioneers and Valuers pride themselves on the professional standards they have attained to date, embracing the expertise of leading consultants in antiques and fine arts.

Past auctions have made history, from Speed by Antonio Sciortino to Ġorġ Borg Olivier’s Desk and Dom Mintoff’s saddle, gifted from Gaddafi.

Bidders interested in this week’s auction may view a catalogue that features the actual starting price of the lots that are up for auction. Viewings, which started yesterday, run until tomorrow from 10am till 6pm and on the mornings of the auction from 10am till noon.

The auction will take place from Tuesday to Friday (June 23 to 26) at 4.30pm and on Saturday (June 27) at 2.30pm.