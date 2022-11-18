Hundreds of old and rare Melitensia books will be among those on sale over the weekend in a bid to stimulate the love of books and Maltese history and culture while raising funds for young people in need in Malta and Gozo.

The book fair is being organised by the Salesians of Don Bosco in Sliema.

I believe that what we are doing is saving precious treasures which are not appreciated by some - Fr Charles Cini

“A book contains a world of culture, information and knowledge. I am convinced that the best friend you can have is a book,” said Fr Charles Cini SDB, a member of the Salesians.

“Many people throw away books which we Salesians collect with love and dedication, having in mind what our founder, Don Bosco, used to teach us. I believe that what we are doing is saving precious treasures which are not appreciated by some. We are saving them from being thrown away.”

Some of the books on sale. Over 20 years, the Salesians have organised 16 book fairs.

The Salesians have organised 16 book fairs over 20 years. However, a large number of books were collected during the pandemic, when no activity was allowed to be organised.

The mission of the Salesians is to help young people most in need. Founded by Don Bosco in 1859, the Salesians strive “to provide youngsters with a home that welcomes, a church that evangelises, a school that prepares them for life and a playground where friends can meet and enjoy themselves”.

The book fair will be open this Saturday and Sunday, November 19 and 20, from 9am till 7pm at St Patrick’s Salesian School, St John Bosco Street, Sliema.