Anthony Grech, a Melitensia enthusiast, recently donated rare sonnets (sunetti) to Il-Ħaġar museum to be added to the Bequests & Donations display at the museum.

These fliers, written on the occasion of civil or religious celebrations, go back to centuries ago. Though originally in the form of sonnets, they slowly developed into other styles of poetry.

The donation consists of two proper 14-line poems by Giuseppe Cassar issued in Gozo in 1921, while another, printed in Malta 30 years later, celebrates a new Gozitan priest. A much longer poem, penned by Giovanni Carabez in 1922, comes from Vittoriosa. But surely, the most attractive item is a nine-stanza ‘napkin’ printed in a traditional decorative style by Ta’ Savina church.

The donation was made to Fondazzjoni Belt Victoria chairman Antoine Vassallo, who encouraged other supporters to offer more items to Il-Ħaġar museum.