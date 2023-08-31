Skywatchers across the country were treated to a Super Blue Moon on Wednesday night, the largest full moon of the year.

Such occurrences are rare and Wednesday night’s was the last sighting until 2037, according to NASA.

The astronomical phenomenon occurs when the moon is at its closest distance to Earth in its elliptical orbit, causing it to appear larger and slightly brighter than normal full moons.

When a full moon occurs for the second time in a month, it is called a Blue Moon, a lunar event that – as the common phrase, “once in a blue moon” suggests – occurs even less frequently, taking place once every two to three years.

Appearing bright and large in the sky, last night's Super Blue Moon did not disappoint those lucky enough to view it through a break in the clouds.

The moon's surface captured in stunning detail on Wednesday night. Photo: Clayton Curmi.

Combining both a Blue Moon and a supermoon, Super Blue Moons are very rare, taking place on average every 10 years and in some cases up to every 20 years, according to NASA, which said the next would not occur until the next decade.

"The next Super Blue Moons will occur in a pair, in January and March 2037,” the US space agency said on its website.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, smoke from wildfires in Greece turned the sun a vibrant red.

The hue was especially noticeable at sunrise and sunset, with the moon also spotted looking red on occasions throughout the week.

To share your pictures of last night’s special lunar phenomenon, contact us by email at newsroom@timesofmalta.com.