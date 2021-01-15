Marcus Rashford said Thursday that former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho had helped him become a more “savvy” striker in terms of winning penalties.
Following Premier League champions Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat by Southampton earlier this month, a match where striker Sadio Mane was denied a spot-kick, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp said United had been given “more penalties in two years than I had in five-and-a-half years” in charge at Anfield.
