Marcus Rashford has defended his off-field partnerships and questioned why footballers “can’t just do the right thing” for charity after learning of claims that he has profited from his campaigning.

The Manchester United and England forward, 23, said on Twitter that British political magazine The Spectator was set to run a story suggesting he has “benefited commercially” from his work.

Rashford has backed a number of child food poverty initiatives, forcing government U-turns over free school meals during the coronavirus pandemic.

He became the youngest person to top the Sunday Times Giving List by helping raise £20 million ($27 million) for groups tackling the issue.

