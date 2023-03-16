Marcus Rashford’s swerving strike from distance earned Manchester United a 1-0 win at Real Betis on Thursday and passage to the Europa League quarter-finals with a 5-1 aggregate triumph.

Three-time champions Juventus earned a 2-0 win over 10-man Freiburg to progress 3-0 on aggregate, with goals from Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa.

Record six-time winners Sevilla suffered a nervy 1-0 defeat at Fenerbahce as Enner Valencia netted from the spot, but still qualified 2-1 on aggregate.

