Marcus Rashford scored the winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 and go third in the Premier League in a thrilling finale at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Both United goals came in the final 12 minutes as Erik ten Hag’s side moved to within one point of their local rivals in the table after inflicting a damaging blow to City’s hopes of retaining the title.

Pep Guardiola’s men looked to be heading to victory when Jack Grealish came off the bench to head the visitors into the lead.

