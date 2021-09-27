Marcus Rashford said Monday he hopes to return imminently to light contact training with Manchester United as he continues his recovery from shoulder surgery.

The England forward is yet to play this season after an operation last month.

The 23-year-old posted a message on Twitter that read: “Happy Monday. I see the doctor on Friday for a consultation.

“All being well, I will get the green (light) to join in with contact training again.”

