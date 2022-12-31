Marcus Rashford gave the perfect response to his benching for disciplinary reasons as the Manchester United forward’s late strike clinched a 1-0 win at Wolves on Saturday.

United manager Erik ten Hag sprang a pre-match surprise when he revealed Rashford had been dropped because of an “internal disciplinary” issue.

The 25-year-old had been in excellent form for Ten Hag’s side this season and also scored three goals for England at the World Cup, so United fans were startled to learn of his demotion.

Ten Hag did not give any further details when pressed on the decision to axe Rashford during his pre-match interview with BT Sport, adding it was “our rules”.

But Rashford’s exile only lasted until half-time when he was sent on by Ten Hag in a move that proved the catalyst for United to seal their fifth successive win in all competitions.

