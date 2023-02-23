Manchester United are riding the crest of a wave thanks to the scintillating form of Marcus Rashford, which is keeping Erik ten Hag's men in the hunt for trophies on four fronts.

The Red Devils could end a six-year wait for any silverware on Sunday when they face Newcastle in the League Cup final.

But first comes the chance to land the scalp of Barcelona in a heavyweight Europa League clash on Thursday.

After an enthralling first leg at the Camp Nou, the sides are level at 2-2 as Rashford carried his carve-up of Premier League defences onto the European stage.

The England international turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead for United in a seven-minute spell in Catalonia as he smashed home at Marc-Andre ter Stegen's near post then drilled in a cross that forced Jules Kounde to turn into his own net.

